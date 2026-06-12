Odisha CM Lists Farmer Suicide Prevention As Key Achievements

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday identified the revival of the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell and the prevention of farmers' suicides through various farmer-centric interventions as the two biggest achievements of his government during its first two years in office.

Speaking at a press conference marking two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha, CM Majhi said regular grievance hearings at the CM grievance cell have enabled the successful resolution of various public issues.

Similarly, the BJP-led state government, through schemes such as the Samruddha Krushak Yojana, which provides additional input assistance to farmers over and above the minimum support price (MSP) for their paddy produce, and financial assistance under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi and the CM-Kisan scheme, has strengthened the agricultural sector and improved farmers' livelihoods, preventing distress-driven suicides in the state.

Majhi said his two biggest challenges will be creating sufficient employment opportunities for youth and countering the growing threat of natural disasters, such as El Niño.

He added that his administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. Referring to the chit fund scams, he said the government has initiated the auction of properties belonging to the accused and is taking steps to return money to genuine depositors who can furnish valid receipts.

The Chief Minister said senior citizens in the state are receiving monthly pensions and reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening social security measures.

Addressing concerns over the North Odisha Development Council, South Odisha Development Council and Western Odisha Development Council, Majhi said his government remains committed to balanced regional development.

He informed that a task force has been formed for the North Odisha Development Council with an allocation of Rs 200 crore, while development activities are continuing under the Western Odisha Development Council. Majhi acknowledged that the proposal to establish the WODC headquarters in Sambalpur has been delayed due to competing demands from various districts.

He also announced that new skill development centres would be established in Sambalpur and Berhampur. On the long-pending Kotia border dispute with Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister said the matter is sub judice, but the state government is actively monitoring the situation. He said senior ministers and the Deputy Chief Minister have visited the area, and an Additional District Magistrate-level officer will be permanently stationed there to oversee development and administration.

Regarding the Mahanadi water-sharing dispute with Chhattisgarh, Majhi said discussions are underway at multiple levels. He revealed that he had personally discussed the issue with the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and the Water Resources Minister, both of whom have expressed a willingness to resolve it early.

Responding to questions on the organisation of the untimely Rath Yatra by ISKCON, Majhi said Lord Jagannath's rituals are of supreme sanctity and brook no compromise.

He assured that the government has taken the matter seriously and will take all necessary steps to address the concerns of 4.5 crore people of Odisha.