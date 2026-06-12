Arunachal CM Khandu Advocates Funding Reforms, Hydropower Push And Infrastructure Boost

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, June 12 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday sought special policy interventions and enhanced central support to address the state's unique developmental and strategic challenges during a high-level interaction of Northeastern Chief Ministers convened by NITI Aayog.

Khandu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued support to the Northeast and said the Act East Policy has significantly improved connectivity, infrastructure and public confidence across the region, creating new opportunities for growth and development.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's vast geographical expanse and strategic importance, the Chief Minister stressed the need for dedicated infrastructure support to overcome challenges posed by difficult terrain and dispersed settlements. He noted that, despite being the largest Northeastern state by area, Arunachal Pradesh continues to face distinct developmental constraints that require special policy attention.

The Chief Minister informed the meeting that the state has set a target of generating 40,000 MW of hydropower by 2047 and sought coordinated support from NITI Aayog and central ministries to sustainably harness its vast hydropower potential. He also underscored the need to skill local youth and promote ancillary industries to ensure greater employment opportunities from hydropower projects.

Drawing attention to funding challenges, Khandu urged a review of population-based allocation criteria, arguing that existing mechanisms often disadvantage geographically large but sparsely populated states such as Arunachal Pradesh. He called for alternative funding parameters that take into account terrain, area and strategic significance.

On connectivity, he sought to expand the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to include villages with populations of 250 or more, noting that several remote habitations remain unconnected despite the success of the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that Arunachal Pradesh has benefited less from externally aided projects compared to several other Northeastern states and requested NITI Aayog to explore mechanisms to bridge the gap.

Seeking institutional support, Khandu informed the meeting about the establishment of the Institute of Transforming Arunachal and sought NITI Aayog's guidance in developing it into a premier policy and governance think tank.

He highlighted governance initiatives such as Sarkar Aapke Dwar, Seva Aapke Dwar and Cabinet Aapke Dwar, which have improved citizen outreach by delivering government services directly to remote villages.

On administrative reforms, Khandu strongly advocated the creation of a separate All India Services (AIS) cadre for Arunachal Pradesh, stating that frequent transfers under the existing arrangement affect continuity in governance and policy implementation. He proposed a joint cadre arrangement with Mizoram, a suggestion that received support from Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The Chief Minister also proposed empowering the North Eastern Council (NEC) to function as the“NITI Aayog of the Northeast” to strengthen regional planning and address region-specific developmental priorities.

During the meeting, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery appreciated Arunachal Pradesh's human capital and suggested strengthening Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) through partnerships with major hydropower companies. He assured support in taking up the state's concerns with relevant ministries.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower policies and stressed the importance of sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

Khandu reaffirmed Arunachal Pradesh's commitment to cooperative federalism and said the state would continue working closely with NITI Aayog, the NEC and the Centre to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.