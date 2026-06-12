FSB Agent Who Coordinated Shelling In Three Regions Of Ukraine Detained In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

The investigation revealed that the suspect was involved in locating and transmitting the coordinates of Ukrainian air defense systems.

“It has been established that the perpetrator tracked military facilities while traveling in his own car. Upon identifying potential 'targets,' he marked their locations on Google Maps and provided a detailed description of the area. He stored the collected information on his smartphone for subsequent reporting to his FSB handler,” the statement reads.

SSU officers exposed the agent, systematically documented his espionage activities, and detained him.

The Security Service also took measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the area of enemy reconnaissance.

According to the case file, the man was recruited by the Russian special services via a Telegram channel advertising“easy money.”

During searches, a laptop and a mobile phone containing evidence of his work for the FSB were seized from the detainee.

SSU investigators have charged him under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

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The suspect is being held in custody without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Russian agent who manufactured 12 kilograms of explosives for terrorist attacks was detained in Kharkiv.

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