Spacex Closes Up 19% - Secures MSCI, FTSE Fast-Track Index Inclusion



MSCI said that it will add SpaceX to its standard and large-cap indexes, effective June 29.

S & P Dow Jones Indices has ruled out SpaceX's quick inclusion in the S & P 500. The company is still expected to be fast-tracked into the Nasdaq-100.

After Elon Musk's rocket manufacturing company SpaceX (SPCX) debuted on Nasdaq on Friday at a premium, major index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI added the company to key benchmarks.

SPCX opened at around $150 on Friday - an 11% premium to the IPO price - and climbed as much as 30% higher in early trading, briefly pushing the company's market capitalization above $2.2 trillion. The company closed its first day of trade up 19%.

FTSE Russell Fast-Tracks Addition

FTSE Russell published a formal index notice on Friday confirming the immediate addition of SpaceX to the Russell US Index Series under its fast-entry rules. The notice states that SpaceX satisfies the fast-entry criteria following its IPO and will be added to the Russell 1000, Russell Top 200, and other Russell US indexes effective after the market close on June 26, 2026.

The addition follows FTSE Russell's May 2026 rule change, which allows large new listings that qualify for the Russell Top 500 to enter indexes after just five trading days, instead of waiting for the next quarterly reconstitution.

MSCI Follows Suit

MSCI also said that it will add SpaceX to its standard and large-cap indexes, effective June 29.

This is in alignment with MSCI's announcement earlier this month that SpaceX is expected to“easily clear” its size and free-float thresholds for early inclusion of large IPOs into its global standard indexes.

These coordinated additions by FTSE Russell and MSCI will create near-term demand from trillions of dollars in passive funds tracking the indexes. These decisions contrast sharply with S & P Dow Jones Indices, which declined to adjust its criteria and has ruled out SpaceX's quick inclusion in the S & P 500. S & P maintains requirements for four consecutive quarters of GAAP profitability and a longer seasoning period - criteria SpaceX does not currently meet.

However, the company is still expected to be fast-tracked into the Nasdaq-100, which allows newly listed companies that rank in the top 40 by market capitalization to join the index after just 15 trading days under its new rules.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SPCX trended within the 'extremely bullish' territory, coupled with 'extremely high' message volume.

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