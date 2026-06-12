Kangana Ranaut Thanks Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma For Attending 'Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata' Screening

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut fronted "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" reached the audience on Friday.

Marking the occasion, Kangana, producer Dr Jayantilal Gada, and Hon'ble CM of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, honoured many real-life heroes from Rajasthan with a badge of honour for their relentless work for the country during a special screening in Jaipur.

Expressing her gratitude to the Chief Minister for attending the screening, Kangana said,“On behalf of the cast and crew of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, I would like to welcome Hon'ble Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy CM Diya Kumari. It is a very special day, today, and I will let my film do the talking."

"There are a lot of unsung and unseen heroes who silently help run this country. Today, we will also be honouring such heroes from Jaipur," added the 'Queen' actress.

Hon'ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, also went on to share his views on "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata," saying“Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is a film about those unseen heroes who have nothing but love for the country. I am happy that Kangana Ranaut has brought this film about people who dedicate their whole life to serving the country and the people, regardless of the situation."

Reminding everyone of the COVID days, the CM added, "We all believe in our country first, and those who have that love and affection towards the nation, will always continue to serve the society silently. Even when the nation was battling with Covid-19, we all were at home, but the youth and our healthcare warriors were out serving people. The film talks about the same feeling of empathy and compassion and there is a lot that you can learn from Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.”

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios), and produced by PEN Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Paramhans Creations, "Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata" also stars Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Aghase, Aditya Mishra, and Zahid Khan in key roles.