MERIDIAN BARRIERS AGAIN EFFECTIVE IN PROTECTING CROWDS FROM ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group barriers have again been credited with preventing a potentially dangerous incident after an alleged drunk driver headed toward crowds attending the annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival.

Officers were directing traffic around the festival zone when the driver accelerated toward a busy fan area. After driving through traffic cones and warning signs, he couldn't get past the row of Meridian Archer 1200 mobile barriers protecting the pedestrian zone.

Lieutenant Kristofer Jenny from the Napa Police Department said,“Having the barriers out has now really minimized interactions between vehicles and all the thousands of festival goers who are attending our events.”

BottleRock is one of Napa Valley's largest annual events, attracting thousands of visitors for three days of live music, food, and wine. Officers arrested the driver at the scene and reported that he appeared highly intoxicated and disoriented.

Meridian President Eric Alms said the incident highlighted the importance of securing large public gatherings.

“Open streets in cities like Napa provide ideal spaces for festivals and community events,” said Alms.“By deploying Archer 1200 mobile barriers and gates, event organizers can quickly transform those areas into secure pedestrian zones while maintaining flexibility for emergency access and event operations.”

Meridian barriers have prevented several similar incidents across the United States involving impaired drivers. In cases where vehicles have struck the barriers, they have successfully stopped impaired drivers from entering protected pedestrian areas.

The stopping power of the Archer 1200 can be attributed to its patented design and more than 700 pounds of American-made steel. The barriers can be positioned by a single operator and rapidly deployed before an event. Once activities conclude, they can be removed just as quickly, allowing normal traffic flow to resume.

“Based on the circumstances, officers at the scene indicated the barriers may have prevented serious injuries,” said Alms.“As communities continue to prioritize public safety at major events, vehicle mitigation barriers are becoming an increasingly important part of event security planning.”

Meridian barriers and gates will be widely deployed at public celebrations for the America250 commemorations beginning in July.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group (MRDG) engineers and manufactures advanced mobile barrier systems that keep people, communities, and places safer. Our flagship Archer 1200 is the world's most crash-tested mobile barrier, and our Archer Guard delivers MASH TL-3 standards for positive protection in work zones. Every MRDG product, service, and technology is certified to the highest safety standards, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act. For more information visit .