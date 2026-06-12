Russian Forces Attack Zaporizhzhia With Drones Shopping Center Hit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“An enemy hit a shopping center in the regional center. Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was injured,” Fedorov wrote.

The woman suffered shrapnel wounds and is receiving medical care. Her condition is not serious.

Cars parked nearby were also damaged.

The air raid alert is ongoing. Explosions can be heard in the city.

Air Defense Forces shoot down 102 of 117 Russian drones

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 949 strikes on 44 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were killed, and three others were wounded as a result of enemy attacks on Zaporizhzhia, the Zaporizhzhia district, and the Polohy district.

Illustrative photo: Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine