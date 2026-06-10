Kharge To Chair Congress Meeting For Organisational Review, Strategy

The Indian National Congress (INC) is set to hold a key meeting at its headquarters at 11:30 AM on Thursday, under the chairmanship of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting will be attended by general secretaries, incharges, and state presidents, and is expected to focus on organisational review and political strategy.

Key Agenda and Performance Review

The meeting will begin with a review of the 'Organisation Building Campaign', followed by a performance assessment of general secretaries, incharges, and state presidents based on their respective report cards. A detailed discussion is also scheduled on current political issues, including paper leak incidents, rising inflation, foreign policy concerns, farmers' issues, and what the party terms 'misuse of state institutions against the opposition'.

Roadmap for Protests and Organisational Overhaul

The Congress leadership is likely to plan a roadmap for nationwide protests on these matters. The party will also deliberate on strategy and preparations in states heading for elections in the near future.

Consultations will also be held on possible organisational changes to ensure that decisions are guided by performance evaluations and to avoid internal dissatisfaction in the future.

Counter-Strategy and Restructuring

The meeting is further expected to review strategies to counter programmes planned by the Modi government to mark the completion of its 12-year tenure. Additionally, reports of party secretaries are likely to be discussed, with indications that a significant number of secretaries may be removed as part of the organisational restructuring process.

Jairam Ramesh Lambasts Modi Government

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "murdering democracy" and termed the milestone, making him India's longest continuously serving PM, a "dubiously invented" milestone.

The Congress leader further attacked PM Modi over the NEET-UG paper leak and CBSE irregularities row, and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Congress MP alleged that the Modi government has put the independence of the Election Commission under threat, erased scientific temper and weakened reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes. (ANI)

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