Euphoria Shares Final Behind-The-Scenes Photos As HBO Drama Ends After Season 3

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Days after the final episode of Euphoria aired, the show's official social media accounts shared a collection of black-and-white behind-the-scenes photographs from the set, giving fans one last glimpse into the world of the HBO drama.

The images capture a mix of emotional and light-hearted moments from production. One photo shows a cast member smiling while cutting a celebratory cake, while another features Colman Domingo, who played Ali, posing between takes in a vintage-inspired outfit.

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A third image shows a hospital scene being filmed, with crew members gathered around Zendaya who played Rue during production.

The post was captioned: "I think a smile says a lot about a person. #Euphoria."

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, with many expressing sadness that the series has come to an end. Others called for spin-offs focusing on fan-favourite characters, while some reflected on memorable moments from the show's run.

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The behind-the-scenes release comes as viewers continue to discuss the finale and the legacy of the series, which became one of HBO's most talked-about dramas during its run.

The newly released photos offer a rare look at the work that went into creating the show's striking visual style and serve as a farewell to fans following the conclusion of the series.

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