Euphoria Shares Final Behind-The-Scenes Photos As HBO Drama Ends After Season 3
The images capture a mix of emotional and light-hearted moments from production. One photo shows a cast member smiling while cutting a celebratory cake, while another features Colman Domingo, who played Ali, posing between takes in a vintage-inspired outfit.Recommended For You
A third image shows a hospital scene being filmed, with crew members gathered around Zendaya who played Rue during production.
The post was captioned: "I think a smile says a lot about a person. #Euphoria."
Fans quickly flooded the comments section, with many expressing sadness that the series has come to an end. Others called for spin-offs focusing on fan-favourite characters, while some reflected on memorable moments from the show's run.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.
The behind-the-scenes release comes as viewers continue to discuss the finale and the legacy of the series, which became one of HBO's most talked-about dramas during its run.
The newly released photos offer a rare look at the work that went into creating the show's striking visual style and serve as a farewell to fans following the conclusion of the series.ALSO READ
- 'Euphoria' season 3 finale marks end of Zendaya-led HBO drama series Alexa Demie denies retirement rumours after 'Euphoria', says future plans remain private
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment