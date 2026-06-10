HUMA Stock Plunges After-Hours On Proposed Share Offering Even As Dialysis Data Impresses



Humacyte said it will use the money to support sales of its recently FDA-approved product Symvess and prepare an application for FDA approval of its vessel in dialysis patients, among other things.

The company also announced top-line results from its late-stage study in female dialysis patients. Because the main goal of the study was met, Humacyte said it is stopping further enrollment and will follow the current patients.

Humacyte Inc. (HUMA) shares fell 11% in after-hours trading on Wednesday, after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock in addition to releasing early results from a key clinical trial for its experimental blood vessel product.

The size and price of the stock offering were not disclosed. Humacyte said it will use the money to support sales of its recently FDA-approved product Symvess, prepare an application for FDA approval of its vessel in dialysis patients, advance other research, and cover day-to-day operations.

Trial Outcomes

Earlier the same day, Humacyte announced top-line results from its late-stage study in female dialysis patients. In an early look at the first 80 patients, those who received the company's lab-grown blood vessel (called ATEV) averaged 220 days without a temporary dialysis catheter over 12 months. Patients who got the standard vein connection (an AV fistula) averaged only 129 catheter-free days - a difference of 91 days that was highly statistically significant.

Because the main goal of the study was met, Humacyte said it is stopping further enrollment and will follow the current patients. The company plans to file for FDA approval of ATEV for use in adult dialysis patients later this year.

Safety results also looked better for ATEV. Infection rates were much lower (6 per 100 patient-years versus 23 for fistulas), with no study-related infections in the ATEV group. No vessel ruptures occurred in either arm.

“We are excited to announce these positive results,” said Shamik Parikh, Humacyte's chief medical officer.“Patients receiving ATEV had an average of three extra months without a catheter compared to the standard option - a very meaningful improvement for female patients who often have fewer good choices.”

Humacyte is a commercial-stage biotech company that creates ready-to-use, lab-grown human tissues. It won FDA approval for its first product, Symvess, for emergency vascular repairs in late 2024 and launched it in early 2025. ATEV is still considered experimental for dialysis use.

How Did HUMA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HUMA stock rose from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume jumped from 'normal' to 'high' levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock's trajectory doesn't look as bad as it could have been.

Another user applauded the trial results and dismissed the impact of the stock offering.

A third user expressed optimism for Humacyte's product being approved for dialysis patients.

According to data from Koyfin, four of the five analysts covering HUMA rate it 'Buy' or higher, while one rates it 'Hold.' The 12-month average price target on the stock is $1.90, representing a potential upside of about 42% from the last close.

HUMA stock has gained 37% over the past 12 months.

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