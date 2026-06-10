Manipur: Bodies Of 6 Abducted Naga Men Recovered Community In Shock

The bodies of six Naga men, who had been missing since May 13 after being allegedly abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village, were brought to the Jawaharlal Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal on Thursday early morning amid tight security arrangements.

Speaking to reporters here, Liangmai Naga Council president Timothy Wizunamei said the community was "totally shocked" after receiving the bodies. "Yes, we have just received six bodies of those who were abducted on May 13. To our utter shock, we received them as dead bodies today, and we are shattered," he said.

Community 'Shattered', Awaits Identification

Wizunamei said the bodies arrived at the JNIMS mortuary, but family members and community leaders had not yet identified them. "We have not identified who is who yet. We are waiting to identify the faces and ascertain whether they are indeed our six missing people," he said.

Wizunamei further stated that the relatives and community leaders would collectively decide whether to formally claim the bodies after they have been identified and verified.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the handling of the case, he said, "It took them 28 days to bring the dead bodies here. We are very disappointed with the way the government has acted."

The Liangmai Naga Council president also said there were rumours that the bodies may have been mutilated, though he added that nothing could be confirmed until the sealed packets were opened. He added that family members and leaders had not yet been officially informed about where the bodies were recovered from. "We have not been given any official information yet," Wizunamei said.

Tensions Flare as Leaders Condemn Killings

Hundreds of people gathered at the mortuary of the JNIMS in Imphal to receive the bodies of the six Naga individuals. Security personnel were heavily deployed in and around the JNIMS premises to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents.

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters gathered at the JNIMS mortuary in Imphal of Manipur after the bodies of six Naga villagers were brought here.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed grief over the recovery of the mortal remains of six Naga men in Manipur while condemning the killings. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Rio said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of the six Naga men whose mortal remains were recovered today. I strongly condemn this heinous act and extend my heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, and loved ones. No family should have to endure such pain and anguish."

"This heartbreaking tragedy is a painful reminder of the hurt and suffering that violence leaves behind. May the departed souls rest in peace, and may their families and loved ones find the strength to bear this profound loss," CM added. Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh also expressed condolences over the killing of a farmer in Tamenglong district. "I also condemn the killing of a farmer from Lansan Kuki village in Tamenglong district and extend my deepest sympathies to the bereaved family," he said.

Police Detail Search Operation

The statement came after the mortal remains of six persons were recovered following extensive search operations, according to Manipur Police. In a statement, Manipur Police said, "After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of the Manipur Police, CRPF, and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic expert teams, the mortal remains of six persons were recovered this afternoon. The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 12, 2026."

The police further said that necessary legal formalities were being carried out and that an investigation into the case was underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)