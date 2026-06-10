Taiwo Hassan Odugbemi

I am a Power Sector Regulation Specialist and Economist with a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Abuja. My expertise spans Energy Policy, Environmental Economics, and Macroeconomic Modeling, with a strong focus on electricity market design, tariff regulation, and subsidy reform. I have over seven years of experience as a lecturer and consultant, contributing to initiatives including World Bank-supported projects. Currently, I am actively involved in establishing electricity markets in select states across Nigeria.

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