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ICC Prosecutor Removed From Duties Pending Misconduct Proceedings
(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) has temporarily suspended its chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, while authorities consider the outcome of proceedings related to allegations of sexual misconduct.
In a statement issued on Monday, the court announced that Khan’s suspension took effect immediately and would remain in place until a final determination is made by the Assembly of States Parties, the body responsible for overseeing the institution.
According to the ICC, the decision followed a review of a report prepared by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), along with supporting evidence, written submissions from relevant parties, and recommendations provided by an independent panel of experts.
While the court stated that the associated documents would remain confidential, reports citing diplomatic sources indicated that the bureau of the ICC’s governing body concluded Khan had engaged in “serious misconduct” and recommended that he be removed from his position. Khan had previously stepped aside from his duties on a voluntary basis last year while the matter was under review.
The allegations first became public in 2024 when reports emerged claiming that Khan had pressured a female staff member into a sexual relationship. He has consistently denied the accusations.
According to reports, investigators working under the United Nations found evidence suggesting that Khan had engaged in “non-consensual sexual contact” with an employee. However, judges initially determined that the findings did not satisfy the threshold of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Reports further indicated that the investigation remained active in April, with both the complainant and Khan being given the opportunity to provide additional evidence and submissions.
During his time as chief prosecutor, Khan oversaw several high-profile cases and investigations. Under his leadership, the ICC issued arrest warrants involving senior figures from both Russia and Israel, despite the fact that neither country recognizes the court’s jurisdiction.
One of the most widely discussed decisions came in March 2023, when the court issued warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of the “unlawful transfer” of children from Ukraine.
Russia rejected the accusations and maintained that children had been evacuated from conflict zones for safety reasons. Russian authorities stated that efforts were made to reunite children with their families whenever the necessary documentation was available.
The suspension marks a significant development for the ICC as it continues to address the allegations while managing several ongoing international investigations and legal proceedings.
In a statement issued on Monday, the court announced that Khan’s suspension took effect immediately and would remain in place until a final determination is made by the Assembly of States Parties, the body responsible for overseeing the institution.
According to the ICC, the decision followed a review of a report prepared by the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), along with supporting evidence, written submissions from relevant parties, and recommendations provided by an independent panel of experts.
While the court stated that the associated documents would remain confidential, reports citing diplomatic sources indicated that the bureau of the ICC’s governing body concluded Khan had engaged in “serious misconduct” and recommended that he be removed from his position. Khan had previously stepped aside from his duties on a voluntary basis last year while the matter was under review.
The allegations first became public in 2024 when reports emerged claiming that Khan had pressured a female staff member into a sexual relationship. He has consistently denied the accusations.
According to reports, investigators working under the United Nations found evidence suggesting that Khan had engaged in “non-consensual sexual contact” with an employee. However, judges initially determined that the findings did not satisfy the threshold of “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Reports further indicated that the investigation remained active in April, with both the complainant and Khan being given the opportunity to provide additional evidence and submissions.
During his time as chief prosecutor, Khan oversaw several high-profile cases and investigations. Under his leadership, the ICC issued arrest warrants involving senior figures from both Russia and Israel, despite the fact that neither country recognizes the court’s jurisdiction.
One of the most widely discussed decisions came in March 2023, when the court issued warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, accusing them of the “unlawful transfer” of children from Ukraine.
Russia rejected the accusations and maintained that children had been evacuated from conflict zones for safety reasons. Russian authorities stated that efforts were made to reunite children with their families whenever the necessary documentation was available.
The suspension marks a significant development for the ICC as it continues to address the allegations while managing several ongoing international investigations and legal proceedings.
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