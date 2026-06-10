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Moscow Awaits Final Armenian Election Outcome Before Discussing Leaders’ Meeting
(MENAFN) Russian officials have indicated that there is currently no confirmed arrangement for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following Armenia’s recent parliamentary elections.
Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions regarding a potential meeting have not progressed to the stage of a formal agreement. He noted that the electoral process in Armenia has not yet been fully concluded, as the official results have still not been finalized.
According to reports, Russian officials pointed to ongoing challenges to the election outcome and the recount procedures currently taking place at several polling stations, describing the process as lengthy and complex.
“You know that many voters are planning to contest the results, there will be a recount, and so on. So, it's quite a long and complicated process,” Zakharova said.
Voter participation in Sunday's parliamentary election reached nearly 59%, with approximately 1.47 million people casting ballots from an electorate of around 2.5 million citizens. Voting took place across 2,005 polling stations throughout the country.
Preliminary figures released by Armenia’s election authorities showed that Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party received 49.82% of the vote, placing it well ahead of its nearest rival. The Strong Armenia party, headed by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, secured 23.28%, according to the initial count.
Earlier in the week, Russian officials also commented on the election environment, arguing that the vote took place under conditions influenced by external involvement and significant pressure on opposition groups.
Meanwhile, Armenia’s Central Election Commission stated that the final certified election results are expected to be announced on Sunday. According to reports, recounts are currently underway at multiple polling stations before the process can be officially concluded.
The final outcome and any subsequent legal challenges are expected to play an important role in shaping Armenia’s political landscape and its future relations with regional partners.
Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said discussions regarding a potential meeting have not progressed to the stage of a formal agreement. He noted that the electoral process in Armenia has not yet been fully concluded, as the official results have still not been finalized.
According to reports, Russian officials pointed to ongoing challenges to the election outcome and the recount procedures currently taking place at several polling stations, describing the process as lengthy and complex.
“You know that many voters are planning to contest the results, there will be a recount, and so on. So, it's quite a long and complicated process,” Zakharova said.
Voter participation in Sunday's parliamentary election reached nearly 59%, with approximately 1.47 million people casting ballots from an electorate of around 2.5 million citizens. Voting took place across 2,005 polling stations throughout the country.
Preliminary figures released by Armenia’s election authorities showed that Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party received 49.82% of the vote, placing it well ahead of its nearest rival. The Strong Armenia party, headed by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, secured 23.28%, according to the initial count.
Earlier in the week, Russian officials also commented on the election environment, arguing that the vote took place under conditions influenced by external involvement and significant pressure on opposition groups.
Meanwhile, Armenia’s Central Election Commission stated that the final certified election results are expected to be announced on Sunday. According to reports, recounts are currently underway at multiple polling stations before the process can be officially concluded.
The final outcome and any subsequent legal challenges are expected to play an important role in shaping Armenia’s political landscape and its future relations with regional partners.
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