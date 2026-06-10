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Russia's Sber Eyes Turkish AI Market with USD3T Vision
(MENAFN) Russia's largest financial institution Sber remains receptive to re-entering Turkish markets as a technology enterprise, particularly within artificial intelligence sectors, the bank's first deputy chair told media.
Alexander Vedyakhin, speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) last week, confirmed that confidential project discussions with Turkish companies are currently underway.
Vedyakhin highlighted that while Russian-Indian financial transactions proceed smoothly through the bank's established local branch, Russian-Turkish transactions demand considerably more complex processing procedures compared to standard internal banking operations.
Addressing broader technological transformation, Vedyakhin emphasized that artificial intelligence has fundamentally restructured the global economy, extending well beyond conventional chatbot applications through the emergence of AI agents.
The AI agent economy is projected to contribute approximately 3 trillion U.S. dollars to global GDP by 2030, accelerating dramatically from its current 150 billion dollar valuation, representing a transformative trend affecting all nations worldwide, he stated.
Vedyakhin additionally stressed that sovereign AI development is becoming critically important for nations globally, warning that foreign AI dependence carries consequences extending beyond technological realms into cultural and historical dimensions.
He cautioned that younger generations increasingly consulting AI systems risk having their fundamental understanding shaped by foreign models, underlining the profound long-term implications of technological dependence.
Sber stands prepared to offer its proprietary AI model GigaChat to Türkiye upon request, Vedyakhin confirmed, noting the sovereign system's adaptability to individual national requirements and specifications.
Alexander Vedyakhin, speaking on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) last week, confirmed that confidential project discussions with Turkish companies are currently underway.
Vedyakhin highlighted that while Russian-Indian financial transactions proceed smoothly through the bank's established local branch, Russian-Turkish transactions demand considerably more complex processing procedures compared to standard internal banking operations.
Addressing broader technological transformation, Vedyakhin emphasized that artificial intelligence has fundamentally restructured the global economy, extending well beyond conventional chatbot applications through the emergence of AI agents.
The AI agent economy is projected to contribute approximately 3 trillion U.S. dollars to global GDP by 2030, accelerating dramatically from its current 150 billion dollar valuation, representing a transformative trend affecting all nations worldwide, he stated.
Vedyakhin additionally stressed that sovereign AI development is becoming critically important for nations globally, warning that foreign AI dependence carries consequences extending beyond technological realms into cultural and historical dimensions.
He cautioned that younger generations increasingly consulting AI systems risk having their fundamental understanding shaped by foreign models, underlining the profound long-term implications of technological dependence.
Sber stands prepared to offer its proprietary AI model GigaChat to Türkiye upon request, Vedyakhin confirmed, noting the sovereign system's adaptability to individual national requirements and specifications.
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