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2026 FIFA World Cup Opens Thursday in Mexico City
(MENAFN) The most ambitious FIFA World Cup in history kicks off Thursday, bringing together 48 nations, 1,248 players and 104 matches across a tournament that stretches from the beaches of Mexico to the stadiums of Canada and deep into the heart of the United States — all for the first time under one shared hosting arrangement.
A Tournament of Firsts
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is a competition defined by its record-breaking scale. For the first time in the tournament's history, 48 nations will compete simultaneously, 104 matches will be staged across 16 stadiums spanning four time zones, and the US alone will shoulder 78 of those fixtures.
The journey begins Thursday when host nation Mexico faces South Africa at Mexico City Stadium in Group A — a symbolic opener on June 11 — before the tournament reaches its climax at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City, on July 19.
In terms of infrastructure, the gulf between the largest and smallest venues is stark. Dallas Stadium tops the capacity chart at 94,000 seats, while Toronto's stadium — the tournament's most intimate setting — holds 45,000.
1,248 Players, 48 Nations
The player pool assembled for this edition is the largest in World Cup history. Of the 1,248 players set to compete, 891 will be making their first-ever World Cup appearance, while 357 are seasoned veterans of at least one previous tournament.
The age spectrum on display is equally extraordinary. At one end stands Scotland's goalkeeper Craig Gordon, aged 43 years and 162 days — the tournament's oldest participant. At the other, Mexico's Gilberto Mora, just 17 years and 240 days old, will become one of the youngest players ever to grace the World Cup stage. The gap between them spans more than 25 years.
Twenty-two players under the age of 20 have earned call-ups, while seven competitors aged over 40 will also feature. Adding a layer of nostalgia and prestige, 22 former World Cup champions are returning to the tournament.
Record African Representation
For the first time in the competition's history, the African continent will be represented by 10 nations — a milestone made possible by FIFA's expansion of the tournament field. The ten African sides are Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Algeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The expansion has also brought a record eight Arab nations to the tournament. Notably, Morocco occupies a unique dual identity — the only nation in this edition that is simultaneously an African and Arab country.
A Tournament of Firsts
The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, is a competition defined by its record-breaking scale. For the first time in the tournament's history, 48 nations will compete simultaneously, 104 matches will be staged across 16 stadiums spanning four time zones, and the US alone will shoulder 78 of those fixtures.
The journey begins Thursday when host nation Mexico faces South Africa at Mexico City Stadium in Group A — a symbolic opener on June 11 — before the tournament reaches its climax at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City, on July 19.
In terms of infrastructure, the gulf between the largest and smallest venues is stark. Dallas Stadium tops the capacity chart at 94,000 seats, while Toronto's stadium — the tournament's most intimate setting — holds 45,000.
1,248 Players, 48 Nations
The player pool assembled for this edition is the largest in World Cup history. Of the 1,248 players set to compete, 891 will be making their first-ever World Cup appearance, while 357 are seasoned veterans of at least one previous tournament.
The age spectrum on display is equally extraordinary. At one end stands Scotland's goalkeeper Craig Gordon, aged 43 years and 162 days — the tournament's oldest participant. At the other, Mexico's Gilberto Mora, just 17 years and 240 days old, will become one of the youngest players ever to grace the World Cup stage. The gap between them spans more than 25 years.
Twenty-two players under the age of 20 have earned call-ups, while seven competitors aged over 40 will also feature. Adding a layer of nostalgia and prestige, 22 former World Cup champions are returning to the tournament.
Record African Representation
For the first time in the competition's history, the African continent will be represented by 10 nations — a milestone made possible by FIFA's expansion of the tournament field. The ten African sides are Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Algeria, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The expansion has also brought a record eight Arab nations to the tournament. Notably, Morocco occupies a unique dual identity — the only nation in this edition that is simultaneously an African and Arab country.
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