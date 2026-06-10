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Canada Moves Ahead with Gordie Howe Bridge Launch Amid US Opposition
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed on Tuesday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge will officially open by the end of the week, even as US President Donald Trump has threatened to block the project.
Speaking to reporters, Carney described the long-awaited infrastructure link as “positive news,” adding that it represents both a practical achievement and a broader symbol of cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
He highlighted the bridge’s expected role in improving cross-border movement, saying it will facilitate trade and travel by making it easier for Canadians and Americans to move between the two sides.
Carney did not provide a precise opening time for traffic but praised the teams involved in its construction on both sides of the border, expressing appreciation for their efforts in completing the project.
Speaking to reporters, Carney described the long-awaited infrastructure link as “positive news,” adding that it represents both a practical achievement and a broader symbol of cooperation between the two neighboring countries.
He highlighted the bridge’s expected role in improving cross-border movement, saying it will facilitate trade and travel by making it easier for Canadians and Americans to move between the two sides.
Carney did not provide a precise opening time for traffic but praised the teams involved in its construction on both sides of the border, expressing appreciation for their efforts in completing the project.
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