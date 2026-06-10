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Twelve Killed in Johannesburg Informal Settlement Shooting
(MENAFN) A mass shooting at the Jumpers Informal Settlement in Cleveland, Johannesburg, left 12 people dead and nine others injured late Tuesday night, according to reports citing police sources.
Authorities said officers responded to gunfire around 11:10 p.m. (2110 GMT) and discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Eight men and three women were confirmed dead on site, while another man later died after being taken to hospital.
According to reports, more than 10 armed suspects are believed to have carried out the attack. The group allegedly arrived in a white Toyota Quantum before opening fire at several points within the settlement and then fleeing the area.
No arrests have been made so far, and investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities work to identify those responsible.
Authorities said officers responded to gunfire around 11:10 p.m. (2110 GMT) and discovered multiple victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Eight men and three women were confirmed dead on site, while another man later died after being taken to hospital.
According to reports, more than 10 armed suspects are believed to have carried out the attack. The group allegedly arrived in a white Toyota Quantum before opening fire at several points within the settlement and then fleeing the area.
No arrests have been made so far, and investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities work to identify those responsible.
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