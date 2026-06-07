Ukraine's Destiny's European And EU's Destiny's To Embrace Ukraine

MENAFN - Asia Times) Wouldn't you like as a member of your club an applicant who has just humiliated your most dangerous enemy through an audacious attack? That is what Ukraine did last week with its drone strikes on an oil terminal at St Petersburg, sending clouds of smoke into the air just as Vladimir Putin was hosting his flagship economic forum in that city designed to portray Russia as a perfect investment destination.

Yet although both Ukraine and its smaller neighbour, Moldova, will be given permission on June 15th to start their formal negotiations to join the European Union, the path to that membership still looks strewn with obstacles.

If you look at Europe through a lens of defense and security, nothing could be more obvious than that Europe needs Ukraine just as much as Ukraine needs Europe.

Anyone wanting to learn how to defend against drones or missiles – whether from Russia, from terrorist groups or anyone else – knows that Kyiv is the place to call. Anyone wondering how to expand their defence production rapidly, how to modernise it for the era of cheap drones and artificial intelligence, knows that Ukraine holds many of the answers, whether as a supplier, a partner or an adviser.

That emergence of Ukraine as Europe's leading country for defense-industry innovation is of course the result of four years of war but also of hundreds of billions of euros of funding from the EU and from member governments.

The famous report on EU industrial competitiveness by Mario Draghi in 2024 called for the creation of an EU single market for defense production and for vast amounts of investment financing for defense and other sectors. It is an irony that by far the biggest and most successful example of that happening is in a country that is not yet a member of the EU, Ukraine.

Moreover, anyone looking at the history of Ukraine's battle against Russian domination and then military assault will quickly see that the country's desire to be European is deeply rooted. The popular protests in Kyiv in 2013-2014 that overthrew a Russia-affiliated president were protests in which the EU flag was as prominent as Ukraine's own flag.