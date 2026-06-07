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Zverev Clinches Maiden Grand Slam Title At French Open
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) German Alexander Zverev beat Italy's Flavio Cobolli 6-1 4-6 6-4 6-7(5) 6-1 to win the French Open and claim his maiden Grand Slam title on Sunday.
World number three Zverev had lost his three previous major finals.
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