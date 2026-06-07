Azerbaijan Highlights Post-Conflict Recovery Priorities At EBRD Session In Riga

MENAFN - AzerNews) A plenary session of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Board of Governors discussed the bank's activities, financial reports and future strategic priorities, while a separate round table focused on supporting economies affected by conflicts and promoting sustainable development,reports.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev participated in the session held in Riga.

During the meeting, participants reviewed the EBRD's Annual Review for 2025, the Strategic and Capital Framework for 2026–2030, the report on the implementation of capital increase commitments for 2023, as well as the bank's institutional and financial performance.

Discussions also focused on future operational priorities of the EBRD, including sustainable economic growth, green and digital transformation, private sector development, economic resilience, investment in human capital and regional cooperation.

Speaking at a round table titled“The Role of the EBRD in Supporting Conflict-Affected Economies,” Aliyev emphasized the economic and regional impact of conflicts and underlined the importance of long-term recovery efforts.

He stated that post-conflict reconstruction should go beyond rebuilding infrastructure and also include revitalizing economic activity, supporting the private sector and ensuring sustainable development.

Aliyev highlighted the work being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories in areas such as reconstruction, reintegration, infrastructure development, employment expansion, support for small and medium-sized enterprises and strengthening regional connectivity.

According to the discussions, the EBRD can play an important role in supporting conflict-affected economies through attracting private investment, improving governance and supporting projects related to energy security and regional connectivity.