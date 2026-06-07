J&K: Rajouri Resident Mints Money With Poultry Farm, Inspires Others To Benefit From Central Scheme

MENAFN - IANS) Rajouri, June 7 (IANS) The impact of Central government-aided poultry farming under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) is becoming increasingly visible.

A resident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, who set up a poultry farm with government assistance sometime ago, has built a flourishing enterprise giving employment to local residents and inspiring others to follow his footsteps.

In fact, Ehtesham is not alone. Many unemployed youths are farmers here are turning to poultry farming as a reliable source of income.

Ehtesham's success story is from Tandwal-Mubarakpura area, where he established a poultry unit with the support of the Animal Husbandry Department and is now earning about Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per month.

The venture has created employment opportunities for local residents, demonstrating how government-backed initiatives are contributing to economic development at the grassroots level.

The beneficiary credited his success to government aid and expressed gratitude to the Centre for guiding unemployed youth with monetary assistance, subsidies, and technical guidance, thereby helping them transform their dreams into reality.

Dr. Khalid, the Chief Animal Husbandry Officer of Rajouri, said that poultry farming has emerged as a promising livelihood option in the district, as dozens of units are operating successfully under various government schemes.

He added that the department is making every effort to ensure that beneficiaries receive proper guidance, training, and support to establish and expand their ventures.

According to Dr. Khalid, these schemes are particularly benefiting educated, unemployed youths who are seeking self-employment opportunities close to their homes.

Ehtesham told IANS, "We started a poultry farming venture where we raise chickens and sell eggs. This initiative was launched under a scheme by the Central government's Department of Animal Husbandry. My father learned about this scheme some time ago; prior to this, we had no employment or source of income to run our household."

"After learning about the animal husbandry scheme that provides employment opportunities, my father applied for it. The Department of Animal Husbandry provided the chicks to start the poultry farm and facilitated both training and a loan," he added.

He also said, "Before starting this venture, life was very difficult, and we had to take on debt to manage household expenses. Currently, in the initial phase, we are earning between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000 from the poultry farm. We have also provided employment to five people at the farm."