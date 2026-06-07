Drug Trafficking Destroying Punjab Youths, HM Amit Shah Apprised

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, during a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence here on Sunday, apprised him that drug trafficking is destroying the youths, and gangsterism is flourishing.

“The wide-ranging meeting covered the alarming spread of drugs in the state, the deteriorating internal security environment under the Aam Aadmi Party government, cross-border smuggling of narcotics and weapons, and the overall ground situation in the border state,” the BJP said in a statement in Chandigarh.

“In a gesture rich with cultural and historical significance, Dhillon presented Home Minister Amit Shah with a book on Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh -- the great Sikh emperor who unified Punjab and symbolises its glory, valour, and sovereignty -- along with a portrait of the Maharaja. The gesture is widely seen as a reaffirmation of the BJP's deep reverence for Punjab's heritage and its commitment to honouring the state's illustrious history,” it said.

Speaking to the media here after the meeting, Dhillon said:“I am grateful to Home Minister Amit Shah for his time and his deep concern for Punjab. Punjab is a border state with immense strategic importance, and the AAP government has utterly failed its people.“Drug trafficking is destroying our youth, gangsterism is flourishing, and law and order has collapsed. I apprised the Home Minister of the ground realities and urged the Central government's continued support in ensuring the safety and security of every Punjabi.

“I also had the honour of presenting him a book and portrait of Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh ji -- a reminder of the greatness Punjab is capable of, and the greatness we must restore.” Dhillon further emphasised that the BJP would leave no stone unturned to expose the AAP government's failure to protect Punjab's citizens and would work in close coordination with the Central government to ensure that the voices of Punjab's people reach the highest levels of authority.

The meeting was part of Dhillon's ongoing engagement with senior Union Ministers following his assumption of charge as the Punjab President, reflecting the party's commitment to placing the state's concerns squarely on the national agenda.