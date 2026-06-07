LPG price hike: Pinarayi Vijayan terms Centre's move 'anti-people'

The Leader of Opposition in Keralam, Pinarayi Vijayan, said that the Rs 29 hike in the price of domestic LPG cylinders would further increase the burden on common people. He pointed out that this was the second increase in domestic cooking gas prices in the last three months and urged the Centre to roll back what he termed an "anti-people" decision.

He said that a series of measures adversely affecting people's lives had followed the Prime Minister's call for citizens to be prepared for sacrifices. With the latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder has risen to Rs 951. He noted that the price had already been increased by Rs 60 on March 7.

Other fuel prices also on the rise

Pinarayi Vijayan said the more than two-fold increase in commercial LPG prices had pushed the hotel industry towards a severe crisis. He also pointed out that petrol and diesel prices had cumulatively risen by Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while CNG prices had gone up by Rs 6 per kg.

Urges Centre and state to act

He called for urgent intervention by the state government to provide relief to the people. Recalling that he had urged the government in the Assembly to forgo the additional tax revenue accruing from the increase in petroleum prices, he said such a step would help protect ordinary people from the impact of soaring prices. He appealed to both the Centre and the state government to abandon what he described as their negative and anti-people approach to the issue.

The remarks came on a day when domestic LPG prices were increased by Rs 29 per cylinder. Following the latest revision, the price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen from Rs 913 to Rs 942.

Ministry defends price structure

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry, however, said that Indian households continue to purchase cooking gas at prices significantly lower than those prevailing in neighbouring countries and several advanced economies. (ANI)

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