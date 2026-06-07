403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine Says Russia Missed Opportunity for Peace Talks as Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for direct negotiations with Russian leadership, offering a ceasefire framework during talks, according to reports. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected the proposal, stating that such meetings have not produced meaningful outcomes in the past.
In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha argued that Moscow has effectively lost a critical opportunity to “exit” what he described as a failing war by refusing dialogue, according to reports. He said that continued battlefield setbacks would intensify, claiming that Russian losses would become increasingly severe and politically damaging.
Sybiha also warned of mounting economic strain, predicting deeper recessionary pressures, rising unemployment, higher taxes, and growing inflation that would disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. He further suggested that no region inside Russia would remain insulated from Ukraine’s long-range military pressure, which he said would continue to expand in scope.
He added that international pressure on Moscow is unlikely to decrease and is instead expected to intensify over time. According to him, Russia will ultimately still need to pursue a negotiated settlement, but under significantly less favorable conditions.
Earlier, Zelenskyy had publicly extended an invitation for direct talks with Putin, proposing a temporary ceasefire during negotiations, according to reports. Putin later dismissed the idea, saying he saw “no sense” in holding a direct meeting with the Ukrainian leader.
Following that response, Zelenskyy accused Putin of lacking genuine interest in ending the war and suggested that many international observers were disappointed by Moscow’s refusal to engage in talks.
In response, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha argued that Moscow has effectively lost a critical opportunity to “exit” what he described as a failing war by refusing dialogue, according to reports. He said that continued battlefield setbacks would intensify, claiming that Russian losses would become increasingly severe and politically damaging.
Sybiha also warned of mounting economic strain, predicting deeper recessionary pressures, rising unemployment, higher taxes, and growing inflation that would disproportionately affect vulnerable populations. He further suggested that no region inside Russia would remain insulated from Ukraine’s long-range military pressure, which he said would continue to expand in scope.
He added that international pressure on Moscow is unlikely to decrease and is instead expected to intensify over time. According to him, Russia will ultimately still need to pursue a negotiated settlement, but under significantly less favorable conditions.
Earlier, Zelenskyy had publicly extended an invitation for direct talks with Putin, proposing a temporary ceasefire during negotiations, according to reports. Putin later dismissed the idea, saying he saw “no sense” in holding a direct meeting with the Ukrainian leader.
Following that response, Zelenskyy accused Putin of lacking genuine interest in ending the war and suggested that many international observers were disappointed by Moscow’s refusal to engage in talks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment