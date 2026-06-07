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Drone Strikes Spark Fires at Russian Oil Facility as Ukraine Claims Deep-Range Operations
(MENAFN) A fire broke out at an oil depot in Ust-Labinsk following an overnight drone attack, regional officials confirmed on Saturday, according to reports.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the operation, stating that what he described as Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions” had reached roughly 500 kilometers into Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. He was referring to the use of long-range drones deployed by Ukrainian forces.
Local authorities reported that around 60 residents were evacuated from nearby areas as a precaution. They also noted that emergency teams, including 167 personnel and 54 pieces of equipment, were deployed to control and extinguish the blaze, with preliminary reports indicating no casualties, according to reports.
Separate incidents were reported in other parts of Russia. In the Leningrad Oblast, a fire broke out at a facility linked to the Defense Ministry in the Lomonosovsky District, according to regional officials. The governor also described a “large-scale” drone attack affecting the wider region.
In Saint Petersburg, authorities reported attempted drone incursions, while in the capital, Moscow officials said air defense systems intercepted at least 10 drones overnight targeting the city.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted and destroyed hundreds of drones across multiple regions, including areas over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and other territories, according to reports.
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, said their drones were capable of striking targets as far as 1,000 kilometers into Russian territory, including areas near Saint Petersburg, where they claimed hits on naval-related facilities and military infrastructure.
Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian strikes also reached the Krasnodar region, targeting an oil depot, and reiterated that the continuation of the war rests with Moscow’s leadership, stating: “It is time to end this war. But Russia's ruler wants to keep fighting,” according to reports.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged the operation, stating that what he described as Ukraine’s “long-range sanctions” had reached roughly 500 kilometers into Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. He was referring to the use of long-range drones deployed by Ukrainian forces.
Local authorities reported that around 60 residents were evacuated from nearby areas as a precaution. They also noted that emergency teams, including 167 personnel and 54 pieces of equipment, were deployed to control and extinguish the blaze, with preliminary reports indicating no casualties, according to reports.
Separate incidents were reported in other parts of Russia. In the Leningrad Oblast, a fire broke out at a facility linked to the Defense Ministry in the Lomonosovsky District, according to regional officials. The governor also described a “large-scale” drone attack affecting the wider region.
In Saint Petersburg, authorities reported attempted drone incursions, while in the capital, Moscow officials said air defense systems intercepted at least 10 drones overnight targeting the city.
Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces intercepted and destroyed hundreds of drones across multiple regions, including areas over the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov, and other territories, according to reports.
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, said their drones were capable of striking targets as far as 1,000 kilometers into Russian territory, including areas near Saint Petersburg, where they claimed hits on naval-related facilities and military infrastructure.
Zelenskyy added that Ukrainian strikes also reached the Krasnodar region, targeting an oil depot, and reiterated that the continuation of the war rests with Moscow’s leadership, stating: “It is time to end this war. But Russia's ruler wants to keep fighting,” according to reports.
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