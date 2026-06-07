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Turkish Foreign Minister Holds Meeting in Dhaka During Asia-Pacific Tour
(MENAFN) Hakan Fidan met with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on Saturday, according to reports.
No additional details were released regarding the content or outcomes of the meeting, with Turkish diplomatic sources providing limited information about the discussions.
Fidan has been conducting a series of official visits across Asia-Pacific countries since June 1 as part of a regional diplomatic tour.
Bangladesh represents the fourth stop on his current itinerary, according to reports.
No additional details were released regarding the content or outcomes of the meeting, with Turkish diplomatic sources providing limited information about the discussions.
Fidan has been conducting a series of official visits across Asia-Pacific countries since June 1 as part of a regional diplomatic tour.
Bangladesh represents the fourth stop on his current itinerary, according to reports.
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