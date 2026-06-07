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Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Kill Ten
(MENAFN) At least 10 people were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes across southern Lebanon, including three members of the Lebanese army, according to reports, despite an existing ceasefire that has been in place since April 17.
One of the strikes hit a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit–Khardali road in the Nabatieh region, where a brigadier and a captain, along with a soldier, were killed. The Lebanese army confirmed the deaths and described the incident as part of continued violations of the ceasefire arrangement.
The office of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the attack, calling it a serious breach of national sovereignty and urging international actors to intervene to stop repeated strikes, according to reports.
In response, Israeli authorities acknowledged carrying out the operation, claiming the targeted vehicle was moving through what they described as an active combat zone that had already been evacuated.
In a separate incident, six additional individuals were killed and four others wounded when an airstrike hit the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district, according to Lebanon’s state media.
Another fatal strike reportedly occurred in the Nabatieh area when a drone targeted a vehicle on a highway in Deir al-Zahrani, resulting in one more death.
Despite the fragile ceasefire agreement, hostilities have continued, with periodic strikes reported in southern Lebanon amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation, according to reports.
Lebanese authorities say that since March 2, thousands have been killed and many more injured in continued Israeli operations across the country, underscoring the severity of the ongoing conflict situation.
One of the strikes hit a military vehicle on the Kfartebnit–Khardali road in the Nabatieh region, where a brigadier and a captain, along with a soldier, were killed. The Lebanese army confirmed the deaths and described the incident as part of continued violations of the ceasefire arrangement.
The office of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun strongly condemned the attack, calling it a serious breach of national sovereignty and urging international actors to intervene to stop repeated strikes, according to reports.
In response, Israeli authorities acknowledged carrying out the operation, claiming the targeted vehicle was moving through what they described as an active combat zone that had already been evacuated.
In a separate incident, six additional individuals were killed and four others wounded when an airstrike hit the town of Saksakiyeh in the Sidon district, according to Lebanon’s state media.
Another fatal strike reportedly occurred in the Nabatieh area when a drone targeted a vehicle on a highway in Deir al-Zahrani, resulting in one more death.
Despite the fragile ceasefire agreement, hostilities have continued, with periodic strikes reported in southern Lebanon amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation, according to reports.
Lebanese authorities say that since March 2, thousands have been killed and many more injured in continued Israeli operations across the country, underscoring the severity of the ongoing conflict situation.
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