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Hamas Holds Cairo Discussions on Next Steps for Gaza Truce
(MENAFN) Hamas announced on Saturday that talks have commenced in Cairo involving mediators and various Palestinian groups to address the completion of the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and prepare for the next phase of the process.
In a video message, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the meetings are aimed at securing the full execution of the initial phase of the deal. He stated that discussions would focus on ending what Hamas considers Israeli breaches of the agreement, reopening crossing points, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.
Qassem explained that participants would also examine matters tied to the second phase of the ceasefire arrangement, including proposals related to the deployment of international personnel in Gaza and the issue of disarming Palestinian factions.
He said Hamas was participating in the negotiations with what he described as a strong sense of national responsibility, emphasizing that the interests of the Palestinian people remain the movement’s primary concern throughout the process.
According to Qassem, Hamas is seeking to prevent a renewed outbreak of hostilities in Gaza and ensure protection for Palestinians living in the territory.
A senior Hamas delegation arrived in the Egyptian capital on Friday for consultations with Egyptian officials regarding the completion of the first phase of the agreement and the mechanisms needed to transition into the second stage.
According to Hamas, the delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement’s chief negotiator and senior leader in Gaza.
The discussions come against the backdrop of a 20-point ceasefire framework announced by Donald Trump in September. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the establishment of a technocratic governing body, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and a call for Hamas to disarm.
The first phase of the ceasefire arrangement resulted in a temporary halt in fighting and a prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian groups. However, Palestinian sources have alleged that Israel has continued to violate the terms of the agreement on an almost daily basis.
In a video message, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the meetings are aimed at securing the full execution of the initial phase of the deal. He stated that discussions would focus on ending what Hamas considers Israeli breaches of the agreement, reopening crossing points, and facilitating the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.
Qassem explained that participants would also examine matters tied to the second phase of the ceasefire arrangement, including proposals related to the deployment of international personnel in Gaza and the issue of disarming Palestinian factions.
He said Hamas was participating in the negotiations with what he described as a strong sense of national responsibility, emphasizing that the interests of the Palestinian people remain the movement’s primary concern throughout the process.
According to Qassem, Hamas is seeking to prevent a renewed outbreak of hostilities in Gaza and ensure protection for Palestinians living in the territory.
A senior Hamas delegation arrived in the Egyptian capital on Friday for consultations with Egyptian officials regarding the completion of the first phase of the agreement and the mechanisms needed to transition into the second stage.
According to Hamas, the delegation is led by Khalil al-Hayya, the movement’s chief negotiator and senior leader in Gaza.
The discussions come against the backdrop of a 20-point ceasefire framework announced by Donald Trump in September. The proposal includes the release of Israeli captives, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the establishment of a technocratic governing body, the deployment of an international stabilization force, and a call for Hamas to disarm.
The first phase of the ceasefire arrangement resulted in a temporary halt in fighting and a prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian groups. However, Palestinian sources have alleged that Israel has continued to violate the terms of the agreement on an almost daily basis.
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