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Six Killed in Strike on Displacement Camp Shelter in Gaza City
(MENAFN) At least six Palestinians lost their lives and 10 others, including children, were wounded on Saturday after a drone strike hit a tent housing displaced civilians in Gaza City, according to medical sources.
Reports from witnesses indicated that the attack struck a tent located in the Al-Rimal area in western Gaza City. The explosion reportedly destroyed the shelter and caused damage to several nearby tents used by displaced families.
Medical officials said the strike resulted in six fatalities and left 10 people injured.
There was no immediate response or comment from the Israeli military regarding the incident.
The strike occurred amid ongoing accusations by Palestinian authorities that Israel has continued to breach the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10.
According to Palestinian figures, since the start of the truce, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured in attacks that authorities say have occurred on an almost daily basis despite the ceasefire.
Reports from witnesses indicated that the attack struck a tent located in the Al-Rimal area in western Gaza City. The explosion reportedly destroyed the shelter and caused damage to several nearby tents used by displaced families.
Medical officials said the strike resulted in six fatalities and left 10 people injured.
There was no immediate response or comment from the Israeli military regarding the incident.
The strike occurred amid ongoing accusations by Palestinian authorities that Israel has continued to breach the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10.
According to Palestinian figures, since the start of the truce, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured in attacks that authorities say have occurred on an almost daily basis despite the ceasefire.
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