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Germany Speeds Up Defense Expansion Plans
(MENAFN) Germany is set to intensify its military modernization efforts and increase defense investments as it responds to what its government considers a continuing security challenge from Russia, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.
Speaking to reporters during German Armed Forces Day in Neubiberg, southern Germany, Pistorius said Berlin has been compelled to allocate greater resources to defense because of the current security environment.
“We are forced to spend more money as a result of the security threat -- the threat posed by Russia, as must be repeatedly emphasized,” Pistorius told journalists.
He noted that the government is streamlining military procurement procedures to ensure that equipment reaches the armed forces more quickly. According to the minister, troops responsible for maintaining Germany’s deterrence capabilities and defending the country in times of crisis should have access to the highest-quality training and equipment available.
“We're speeding up the procurement process because that's what really matters. The soldiers who are tasked with ensuring that the Bundeswehr is a deterrent and who must defend us if things get serious deserve the best equipment and the best training, and we're working very, very hard on that,” he added.
Pistorius also emphasized Germany’s ambition to remain a key pillar of NATO’s defense structure and to contribute significantly to the alliance’s military strength.
“We are working very, very hard and pulling together to ensure that funds are spent effectively, efficiently, and quickly, so that the Bundeswehr can develop its full deterrent capability and, as NATO’s largest partner in Europe, play a central role alongside others when it comes to NATO’s defense capabilities,” he said.
The comments follow the unveiling of Germany’s updated military strategy earlier this year. In April, Pistorius said the plan is designed to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe’s most powerful conventional military force by 2039, a goal intended to strengthen deterrence against Russia.
During a previous briefing in Berlin, the minister explained that the armed forces had adopted their first comprehensive military strategy, aimed at preparing for potential future threats and improving overall readiness.
“We are increasing the number of active-duty soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees,” he said. “Our guiding principle is the goal of having at least 460,000 combat-ready personnel, including both active and reserve forces.”
The strategy includes expanding personnel numbers, enhancing preparedness, and strengthening Germany’s long-term defense capabilities within both the national and NATO frameworks.
Speaking to reporters during German Armed Forces Day in Neubiberg, southern Germany, Pistorius said Berlin has been compelled to allocate greater resources to defense because of the current security environment.
“We are forced to spend more money as a result of the security threat -- the threat posed by Russia, as must be repeatedly emphasized,” Pistorius told journalists.
He noted that the government is streamlining military procurement procedures to ensure that equipment reaches the armed forces more quickly. According to the minister, troops responsible for maintaining Germany’s deterrence capabilities and defending the country in times of crisis should have access to the highest-quality training and equipment available.
“We're speeding up the procurement process because that's what really matters. The soldiers who are tasked with ensuring that the Bundeswehr is a deterrent and who must defend us if things get serious deserve the best equipment and the best training, and we're working very, very hard on that,” he added.
Pistorius also emphasized Germany’s ambition to remain a key pillar of NATO’s defense structure and to contribute significantly to the alliance’s military strength.
“We are working very, very hard and pulling together to ensure that funds are spent effectively, efficiently, and quickly, so that the Bundeswehr can develop its full deterrent capability and, as NATO’s largest partner in Europe, play a central role alongside others when it comes to NATO’s defense capabilities,” he said.
The comments follow the unveiling of Germany’s updated military strategy earlier this year. In April, Pistorius said the plan is designed to transform the Bundeswehr into Europe’s most powerful conventional military force by 2039, a goal intended to strengthen deterrence against Russia.
During a previous briefing in Berlin, the minister explained that the armed forces had adopted their first comprehensive military strategy, aimed at preparing for potential future threats and improving overall readiness.
“We are increasing the number of active-duty soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees,” he said. “Our guiding principle is the goal of having at least 460,000 combat-ready personnel, including both active and reserve forces.”
The strategy includes expanding personnel numbers, enhancing preparedness, and strengthening Germany’s long-term defense capabilities within both the national and NATO frameworks.
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