403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CAIR Denounces Fatal Israeli Attacks on Palestinians
(MENAFN) The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States, on Saturday criticized Israeli attacks that reportedly killed at least seven Palestinians, including a seven-month-old infant.
According to reports, six Palestinians were killed and 10 others, among them children, were injured after a drone strike hit a tent housing displaced civilians in Gaza City on Saturday.
In a separate incident in the occupied West Bank on Friday, a seven-month-old baby was killed while his parents sustained injuries when Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on the family's vehicle in the Tel Rumeida area.
Reacting to the incidents, CAIR issued a statement strongly condemning the deaths.
“The murder of a seven-month-old baby by Israeli forces in the illegally-occupied West Bank and an Israeli massacre at a wedding in Gaza are horrific crimes that should shock the conscience of every person.”
The organization also criticized continued civilian casualties resulting from Israeli military operations.
“No military force that repeatedly kills children, medical workers, journalists, and civilians -- using American taxpayer-supplied weapons -- should continue to enjoy impunity or the support of our own government,” the statement added.
Calling for international action, the group urged governments and global institutions to take steps aimed at protecting civilians and enforcing international law.
“We call on our government and the international community to stop enabling these atrocities and to take concrete action to protect Palestinian civilians, end the occupation, and uphold international law,” it said.
The incidents took place amid allegations by Palestinian authorities that Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Oct. 10.
According to Palestinian figures, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured since the truce began, with authorities reporting frequent attacks despite the ceasefire.
Reports also indicate that the occupied West Bank has experienced an increase in military raids, arrests, and settlement activity since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
According to reports, six Palestinians were killed and 10 others, among them children, were injured after a drone strike hit a tent housing displaced civilians in Gaza City on Saturday.
In a separate incident in the occupied West Bank on Friday, a seven-month-old baby was killed while his parents sustained injuries when Israeli forces allegedly opened fire on the family's vehicle in the Tel Rumeida area.
Reacting to the incidents, CAIR issued a statement strongly condemning the deaths.
“The murder of a seven-month-old baby by Israeli forces in the illegally-occupied West Bank and an Israeli massacre at a wedding in Gaza are horrific crimes that should shock the conscience of every person.”
The organization also criticized continued civilian casualties resulting from Israeli military operations.
“No military force that repeatedly kills children, medical workers, journalists, and civilians -- using American taxpayer-supplied weapons -- should continue to enjoy impunity or the support of our own government,” the statement added.
Calling for international action, the group urged governments and global institutions to take steps aimed at protecting civilians and enforcing international law.
“We call on our government and the international community to stop enabling these atrocities and to take concrete action to protect Palestinian civilians, end the occupation, and uphold international law,” it said.
The incidents took place amid allegations by Palestinian authorities that Israel has continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that went into effect on Oct. 10.
According to Palestinian figures, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and 2,984 others injured since the truce began, with authorities reporting frequent attacks despite the ceasefire.
Reports also indicate that the occupied West Bank has experienced an increase in military raids, arrests, and settlement activity since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict in October 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment