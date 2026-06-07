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Pakistani Minister Visits Tehran to Advance Iran-US Mediation Efforts

Pakistani Minister Visits Tehran to Advance Iran-US Mediation Efforts


2026-06-07 08:27:28
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for meetings with senior Iranian officials as Islamabad continues its efforts to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the United States, according to reports.

During the visit, Naqvi is expected to hold discussions with several high-ranking Iranian figures, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the trip is centered on presenting fresh ideas aimed at reviving diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington.

The proposals are reportedly intended to help overcome the current impasse in negotiations and pave the way for a temporary understanding between the two sides.

Pakistan has been actively involved in mediation efforts since tensions between Iran and the United States escalated following the outbreak of conflict on Feb. 28.

Those efforts contributed to a temporary ceasefire agreement reached on April 8. However, subsequent negotiations encountered difficulties due to disagreements over implementation and changing developments across the region.

Naqvi’s visit comes as diplomatic channels remain active in search of a framework that could reduce tensions and restart meaningful negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

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