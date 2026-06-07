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US Doctor Recovers From Ebola After Treatment in Germany
(MENAFN) A US physician who contracted Ebola while on a humanitarian assignment in the Democratic Republic of Congo has fully recovered and been released from a hospital in Germany, according to officials.
Peter Stafford, who was serving with the missionary organization Serge, became infected while working in Congo and was medically evacuated to Berlin on May 20, according to reports.
He was treated at Charité hospital, where medical staff provided antiviral medication along with intensive supportive care during the initial phase of treatment.
According to the hospital, the patient’s viral levels dropped significantly after treatment began.
“Since May 30, no virus has been detected in the daily follow-up tests. In accordance with internationally accepted criteria -- complete absence of symptoms for more than 72 hours and negative virus detection in repeated PCR tests -- the competent public health authority lifted the isolation order today at 12:00 p.m.”
His wife, Rebekah Stafford, also a physician working with the same organization, and their four children were evacuated and placed under precautionary quarantine. None of them developed symptoms during the monitoring period, and the family has since been reunited.
Medical staff at Charité described the outcome as a major success in treatment.
“We are very pleased with the successful course of treatment and consider this a significant therapeutic success,” said Leif Erik Sander, head of the hospital’s infectious diseases department.
He also expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the medical teams involved in the case.
Serge stated that Stafford was exposed to the virus during a surgical procedure at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia, where he has been working since 2023.
Stafford himself noted that he received advanced care during his recovery, including experimental therapies being tested for Ebola treatment.
“I received first-class care, including experimental therapies currently being trialed for this type of virus,” Stafford said.
Peter Stafford, who was serving with the missionary organization Serge, became infected while working in Congo and was medically evacuated to Berlin on May 20, according to reports.
He was treated at Charité hospital, where medical staff provided antiviral medication along with intensive supportive care during the initial phase of treatment.
According to the hospital, the patient’s viral levels dropped significantly after treatment began.
“Since May 30, no virus has been detected in the daily follow-up tests. In accordance with internationally accepted criteria -- complete absence of symptoms for more than 72 hours and negative virus detection in repeated PCR tests -- the competent public health authority lifted the isolation order today at 12:00 p.m.”
His wife, Rebekah Stafford, also a physician working with the same organization, and their four children were evacuated and placed under precautionary quarantine. None of them developed symptoms during the monitoring period, and the family has since been reunited.
Medical staff at Charité described the outcome as a major success in treatment.
“We are very pleased with the successful course of treatment and consider this a significant therapeutic success,” said Leif Erik Sander, head of the hospital’s infectious diseases department.
He also expressed appreciation for the coordinated efforts of the medical teams involved in the case.
Serge stated that Stafford was exposed to the virus during a surgical procedure at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia, where he has been working since 2023.
Stafford himself noted that he received advanced care during his recovery, including experimental therapies being tested for Ebola treatment.
“I received first-class care, including experimental therapies currently being trialed for this type of virus,” Stafford said.
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