403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Open Fire off Gaza Coast, Killing Teenager
(MENAFN) A Palestinian teenager lost his life on Sunday after Israeli naval forces opened fire off the coast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, according to reports.
Medical officials said the body of 15-year-old Muhammad Musa Abu Giab was taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after he was struck during the incident. Local sources identified the teenager as a fisherman who was working at sea when Israeli naval vessels reportedly targeted fishing boats with machine-gun fire.
According to reports, the shooting resulted in Abu Giab’s death, while Israeli warships also carried out additional attacks along the coastline of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, firing machine guns and shells toward the shore. No casualties were reported in that incident.
In a separate development, the bodies of two Palestinians were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after they were killed in an Israeli artillery strike on Saturday. Reports said the attack hit a residential building in the Zeitoun neighborhood.
The latest incidents occurred amid continuing tensions despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10. According to Palestinian figures cited in reports, more than 950 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,980 injured in almost daily Israeli attacks since the truce began.
The continued violence has raised concerns about the durability of the ceasefire, with clashes and military operations persisting across different areas of the Gaza Strip.
Medical officials said the body of 15-year-old Muhammad Musa Abu Giab was taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after he was struck during the incident. Local sources identified the teenager as a fisherman who was working at sea when Israeli naval vessels reportedly targeted fishing boats with machine-gun fire.
According to reports, the shooting resulted in Abu Giab’s death, while Israeli warships also carried out additional attacks along the coastline of Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, firing machine guns and shells toward the shore. No casualties were reported in that incident.
In a separate development, the bodies of two Palestinians were transferred to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after they were killed in an Israeli artillery strike on Saturday. Reports said the attack hit a residential building in the Zeitoun neighborhood.
The latest incidents occurred amid continuing tensions despite a ceasefire agreement that came into effect on Oct. 10. According to Palestinian figures cited in reports, more than 950 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,980 injured in almost daily Israeli attacks since the truce began.
The continued violence has raised concerns about the durability of the ceasefire, with clashes and military operations persisting across different areas of the Gaza Strip.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment