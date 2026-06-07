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Pakistan Pushes Mediation Efforts as Iran Meets Top Diplomat in Tehran
(MENAFN) Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to help ease tensions between Iran and the United States continued over the weekend, with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Sunday.
According to reports, the discussions focused on recent developments surrounding negotiations between Tehran and Washington, as well as broader regional issues and ongoing diplomatic initiatives.
Naqvi arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday for a series of meetings with senior officials as part of Islamabad’s continuing role as a mediator between the two countries. Reports indicate that his visit is aimed at helping revive dialogue and reduce tensions after months of stalled negotiations.
As stated by reports, the Pakistani minister is expected to present a number of proposals designed to overcome obstacles in the talks and encourage a temporary arrangement that could pave the way for further diplomatic engagement between the two sides.
Pakistan has remained actively involved in mediation efforts since the conflict between Iran and the United States erupted on Feb. 28. Those efforts contributed to a temporary ceasefire agreement reached on April 8, although progress later slowed due to disagreements over implementation and changing regional circumstances.
The latest meetings in Tehran are seen as part of a broader attempt by Islamabad to restart negotiations and encourage both parties to return to the diplomatic process.
According to reports, the discussions focused on recent developments surrounding negotiations between Tehran and Washington, as well as broader regional issues and ongoing diplomatic initiatives.
Naqvi arrived in the Iranian capital on Saturday for a series of meetings with senior officials as part of Islamabad’s continuing role as a mediator between the two countries. Reports indicate that his visit is aimed at helping revive dialogue and reduce tensions after months of stalled negotiations.
As stated by reports, the Pakistani minister is expected to present a number of proposals designed to overcome obstacles in the talks and encourage a temporary arrangement that could pave the way for further diplomatic engagement between the two sides.
Pakistan has remained actively involved in mediation efforts since the conflict between Iran and the United States erupted on Feb. 28. Those efforts contributed to a temporary ceasefire agreement reached on April 8, although progress later slowed due to disagreements over implementation and changing regional circumstances.
The latest meetings in Tehran are seen as part of a broader attempt by Islamabad to restart negotiations and encourage both parties to return to the diplomatic process.
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