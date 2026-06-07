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Russia Says It Has Seized Another Settlement in Northeastern Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia has claimed that its forces have taken control of a new settlement in northeastern Ukraine, according to statements released by the Russian Defense Ministry.
The ministry said on its Telegram channel that the village of Shevchenka, located in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region near the Russian border, is now under Russian control.
Reports indicate the settlement lies approximately one kilometer from the international border between Russia and Ukraine, placing it in a strategically sensitive area of ongoing fighting.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet issued a response to the claim.
As with many battlefield assertions made by either side during the conflict, independent verification remains difficult due to restricted access to active combat zones and the fluid nature of frontline positions, according to reports.
The ministry said on its Telegram channel that the village of Shevchenka, located in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region near the Russian border, is now under Russian control.
Reports indicate the settlement lies approximately one kilometer from the international border between Russia and Ukraine, placing it in a strategically sensitive area of ongoing fighting.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet issued a response to the claim.
As with many battlefield assertions made by either side during the conflict, independent verification remains difficult due to restricted access to active combat zones and the fluid nature of frontline positions, according to reports.
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