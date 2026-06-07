Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Says It Has Seized Another Settlement in Northeastern Ukraine

Russia Says It Has Seized Another Settlement in Northeastern Ukraine


2026-06-07 07:56:46
(MENAFN) Russia has claimed that its forces have taken control of a new settlement in northeastern Ukraine, according to statements released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry said on its Telegram channel that the village of Shevchenka, located in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region near the Russian border, is now under Russian control.

Reports indicate the settlement lies approximately one kilometer from the international border between Russia and Ukraine, placing it in a strategically sensitive area of ongoing fighting.
Ukrainian authorities have not yet issued a response to the claim.

As with many battlefield assertions made by either side during the conflict, independent verification remains difficult due to restricted access to active combat zones and the fluid nature of frontline positions, according to reports.

MENAFN07062026000045017281ID1111222290



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search