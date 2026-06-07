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Strait of Hormuz Disruptions Weigh on Global Growth Outlook
(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict involving Iran has placed significant strain on international trade and economic activity, with growth forecasts for the year expected to weaken considerably.
According to reports, the nearly 100-day confrontation that began on Feb. 28 has severely disrupted the movement of key commodities through the Strait of Hormuz, creating widespread repercussions for global supply chains.
Beyond the human cost of the conflict, the fighting has generated substantial economic challenges worldwide. In response to military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, Iran moved to largely suspend commercial shipping through the strategic waterway, one of the world's most important maritime trade corridors.
The disruption has affected a broad range of essential commodities. Reports indicate that roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade has been impacted, alongside nearly 30% of international fertilizer shipments. Supplies of urea, sulfur, and phosphate have also faced significant constraints, with major portions of global production and distribution disrupted.
Demand for oil continued to remain strong, reaching approximately 104 million barrels per day in April. However, available supply lagged behind at around 95.1 million barrels daily. As stated by reports, Gulf producers experienced a reduction of about 14.4 million barrels per day compared with levels recorded before the outbreak of the war, largely due to the shutdown of flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Energy markets have reacted sharply to the supply pressures. Brent crude prices currently stand around 30% higher than before the conflict, while natural gas prices in Europe have surged by roughly 50%, reflecting ongoing shortages and concerns over energy availability.
According to reports, the nearly 100-day confrontation that began on Feb. 28 has severely disrupted the movement of key commodities through the Strait of Hormuz, creating widespread repercussions for global supply chains.
Beyond the human cost of the conflict, the fighting has generated substantial economic challenges worldwide. In response to military strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, Iran moved to largely suspend commercial shipping through the strategic waterway, one of the world's most important maritime trade corridors.
The disruption has affected a broad range of essential commodities. Reports indicate that roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade has been impacted, alongside nearly 30% of international fertilizer shipments. Supplies of urea, sulfur, and phosphate have also faced significant constraints, with major portions of global production and distribution disrupted.
Demand for oil continued to remain strong, reaching approximately 104 million barrels per day in April. However, available supply lagged behind at around 95.1 million barrels daily. As stated by reports, Gulf producers experienced a reduction of about 14.4 million barrels per day compared with levels recorded before the outbreak of the war, largely due to the shutdown of flows through the Strait of Hormuz.
Energy markets have reacted sharply to the supply pressures. Brent crude prices currently stand around 30% higher than before the conflict, while natural gas prices in Europe have surged by roughly 50%, reflecting ongoing shortages and concerns over energy availability.
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