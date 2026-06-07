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Multiple Injured in Shooting Near Festival in Toledo
(MENAFN) At least 12 people were injured in a shooting near a public festival area in the US city of Toledo, Ohio, prompting a large-scale police response and an ongoing search for those responsible, according to local authorities.
Police said the incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival, a community event that was underway at the time. Investigators believe the gunfire may have involved at least two individuals exchanging fire, though the exact circumstances remain under review.
Officials reported that 10 of the injured victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, with two people listed in critical condition. All suspects involved in the shooting remained at large as of late Saturday.
Law enforcement agencies are also examining a secondary location as part of the broader investigation, suggesting the incident may have involved movement between multiple sites or related scenes.
Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while police maintain a heavy presence and continue collecting evidence.
State officials expressed concern over the incident, noting that community events are intended to provide safe public spaces and emphasizing the need to prevent violence in such settings.
Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.
Police said the incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. near the Old West End Festival, a community event that was underway at the time. Investigators believe the gunfire may have involved at least two individuals exchanging fire, though the exact circumstances remain under review.
Officials reported that 10 of the injured victims ranged in age from 14 to 61, with two people listed in critical condition. All suspects involved in the shooting remained at large as of late Saturday.
Law enforcement agencies are also examining a secondary location as part of the broader investigation, suggesting the incident may have involved movement between multiple sites or related scenes.
Authorities urged the public to avoid the area while police maintain a heavy presence and continue collecting evidence.
State officials expressed concern over the incident, noting that community events are intended to provide safe public spaces and emphasizing the need to prevent violence in such settings.
Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.
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