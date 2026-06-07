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Istanbul Strengthens Role as Center for Islamic Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN) The Istanbul Finance Center welcomed participants to the 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit, an event held under presidential patronage and organized within the AlBaraka Summit Series. According to reports, the gathering brought together leading figures and experts to discuss the future of Islamic economics and finance.
During the summit, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the AlBaraka Islamic Economics Forum Board of Trustees, stressed the importance of creating an effective framework that defines the role of capital within the Islamic economic system. He explained that such a structure contributes to broader societal goals by transforming capital into a tool for generating wealth while also supporting charitable and socially beneficial initiatives.
"Allow me here to commend the countries whose systems work to enable waqf, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Malaysia, and others, and to call upon other countries to follow the example of these countries," Kamel said.
He further noted that the role of waqf institutions in development continues to expand in these nations, reflecting a longstanding civilizational tradition that has influenced societies around the world for centuries.
The summit also highlighted the importance of ethics in economic growth. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, an adviser at the Saudi Royal Court, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, and imam of Al-Masjid Al-Haram, underscored the people-centered nature of Islamic economics. He emphasized that moral values and ethical principles should remain at the heart of economic progress and development.
During the summit, Abdullah Saleh Kamel, chairman of the AlBaraka Islamic Economics Forum Board of Trustees, stressed the importance of creating an effective framework that defines the role of capital within the Islamic economic system. He explained that such a structure contributes to broader societal goals by transforming capital into a tool for generating wealth while also supporting charitable and socially beneficial initiatives.
"Allow me here to commend the countries whose systems work to enable waqf, such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Malaysia, and others, and to call upon other countries to follow the example of these countries," Kamel said.
He further noted that the role of waqf institutions in development continues to expand in these nations, reflecting a longstanding civilizational tradition that has influenced societies around the world for centuries.
The summit also highlighted the importance of ethics in economic growth. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, an adviser at the Saudi Royal Court, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, and imam of Al-Masjid Al-Haram, underscored the people-centered nature of Islamic economics. He emphasized that moral values and ethical principles should remain at the heart of economic progress and development.
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