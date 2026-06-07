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Seoul Accuses Pyongyang of Continuing Sanctions-Busting Coal and Oil Trade
(MENAFN) South Korea has accused North Korea of continuing illicit exports of coal and minerals despite United Nations sanctions, according to remarks attributed to intelligence assessments and parliamentary disclosures reported in local media.
Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reportedly assessed that North Korea exported around 1.5 million tons of coal last year, in violation of UN Security Council restrictions that prohibit the export of key mineral resources used to generate state revenue. The sanctions were originally imposed to limit funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
A South Korean lawmaker cited intelligence findings indicating that North Korea also imported refined petroleum far beyond the UN-imposed annual cap of 500,000 barrels in 2025. The imports were said to have come primarily from China and Russia.
According to the same reports, North Korea has continued to move mineral exports through maritime routes involving North Korean-flagged vessels as well as foreign-flagged ships operating from China, Russia, and other countries. Officials alleged that in some cases coal shipments were falsely labeled as Russian-origin goods in order to evade sanctions enforcement.
The intelligence assessment further suggested that Pyongyang has maintained and expanded energy procurement channels amid deepening economic and strategic ties with Moscow, with China also remaining a key supplier of refined oil.
UN sanctions remain in place banning North Korea from exporting coal, iron ore, and other minerals, measures intended to restrict funding for weapons development programs.
South Korean officials have warned that these continued activities indicate ongoing challenges in enforcing international sanctions, particularly as geopolitical alignments in the region continue to shift.
Seoul’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) reportedly assessed that North Korea exported around 1.5 million tons of coal last year, in violation of UN Security Council restrictions that prohibit the export of key mineral resources used to generate state revenue. The sanctions were originally imposed to limit funding for Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
A South Korean lawmaker cited intelligence findings indicating that North Korea also imported refined petroleum far beyond the UN-imposed annual cap of 500,000 barrels in 2025. The imports were said to have come primarily from China and Russia.
According to the same reports, North Korea has continued to move mineral exports through maritime routes involving North Korean-flagged vessels as well as foreign-flagged ships operating from China, Russia, and other countries. Officials alleged that in some cases coal shipments were falsely labeled as Russian-origin goods in order to evade sanctions enforcement.
The intelligence assessment further suggested that Pyongyang has maintained and expanded energy procurement channels amid deepening economic and strategic ties with Moscow, with China also remaining a key supplier of refined oil.
UN sanctions remain in place banning North Korea from exporting coal, iron ore, and other minerals, measures intended to restrict funding for weapons development programs.
South Korean officials have warned that these continued activities indicate ongoing challenges in enforcing international sanctions, particularly as geopolitical alignments in the region continue to shift.
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