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North Korea Says Nuclear Weapons Program "Nonnegotiable"
(MENAFN) North Korea defiantly reasserted its standing as a nuclear-armed state in the early hours of Sunday, dismissing international pressure as Chinese President Xi Jinping prepares to touch down in Pyongyang — his first visit to the reclusive nation in seven years, Yonhap News reported, citing North Korean state media.
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful and influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued an unambiguous warning to the international community, declaring that the country's nuclear-armed status is "absolutely irreversible" and that its weapons program "is nonnegotiable, rejecting international efforts aimed at denuclearization."
The defiant statement arrives on the eve of Xi's two-day state visit to Pyongyang, which formally begins Monday at the personal invitation of Kim Jong-un. The trip follows a flurry of high-level diplomatic activity: last month, Xi held back-to-back summits in Beijing with both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the aftermath of Trump's Beijing meeting, the White House announced that Xi and Trump had reaffirmed a joint commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea. Beijing, however, has disclosed few specifics, stating only that China is pursuing a "political settlement" of the nuclear issue in "its own way."
Pyongyang's latest declaration signals that any path toward disarmament faces steep and immediate resistance — setting the stage for a diplomatically charged visit by the Chinese president.
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful and influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued an unambiguous warning to the international community, declaring that the country's nuclear-armed status is "absolutely irreversible" and that its weapons program "is nonnegotiable, rejecting international efforts aimed at denuclearization."
The defiant statement arrives on the eve of Xi's two-day state visit to Pyongyang, which formally begins Monday at the personal invitation of Kim Jong-un. The trip follows a flurry of high-level diplomatic activity: last month, Xi held back-to-back summits in Beijing with both US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the aftermath of Trump's Beijing meeting, the White House announced that Xi and Trump had reaffirmed a joint commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea. Beijing, however, has disclosed few specifics, stating only that China is pursuing a "political settlement" of the nuclear issue in "its own way."
Pyongyang's latest declaration signals that any path toward disarmament faces steep and immediate resistance — setting the stage for a diplomatically charged visit by the Chinese president.
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