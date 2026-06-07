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US-Iran Ceasefire Faces New Strain After Exchange of Gulf Strikes
(MENAFN) The uneasy ceasefire between the United States and Iran has come under renewed strain after both sides carried out fresh military actions involving drones, missiles, and radar sites in the Gulf region, according to reports.
US forces said the escalation began when Iranian “one-way attack drones” were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The US military stated the drones were assessed as a threat to maritime traffic and were intercepted and destroyed by American forces, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
Following the interception, US forces reportedly struck Iranian radar installations in Sirik and on Qeshm Island. Tehran condemned the strikes, calling them a “flagrant” breach of the ceasefire and a violation of its sovereignty.
Iran responded with ballistic missile fire targeting US-linked facilities in the Gulf, including air bases in Kuwait and naval installations in Bahrain, according to Iranian state media reports.
Regional governments, including Bahrain and Kuwait, said they successfully repelled the attacks and strongly condemned the escalation. CENTCOM later reported that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted, with only one failing to reach its intended target.
The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also issued statements condemning the strikes on neighbouring Gulf states, reflecting wider regional concern over the renewed confrontation.
Iran’s foreign ministry maintained that the US strikes on radar sites amounted to an attack on its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, reinforcing Tehran’s position that the ceasefire had been violated, according to reports.
US forces said the escalation began when Iranian “one-way attack drones” were launched toward the Strait of Hormuz. The US military stated the drones were assessed as a threat to maritime traffic and were intercepted and destroyed by American forces, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).
Following the interception, US forces reportedly struck Iranian radar installations in Sirik and on Qeshm Island. Tehran condemned the strikes, calling them a “flagrant” breach of the ceasefire and a violation of its sovereignty.
Iran responded with ballistic missile fire targeting US-linked facilities in the Gulf, including air bases in Kuwait and naval installations in Bahrain, according to Iranian state media reports.
Regional governments, including Bahrain and Kuwait, said they successfully repelled the attacks and strongly condemned the escalation. CENTCOM later reported that most of the incoming missiles were intercepted, with only one failing to reach its intended target.
The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also issued statements condemning the strikes on neighbouring Gulf states, reflecting wider regional concern over the renewed confrontation.
Iran’s foreign ministry maintained that the US strikes on radar sites amounted to an attack on its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, reinforcing Tehran’s position that the ceasefire had been violated, according to reports.
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