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Russia Says It Seized Control of Another Settlement in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian forces have seized yet another settlement in Ukraine, Moscow declared Saturday — the latest territorial claim in a grinding conflict that continues to inch forward along the front lines.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced via Telegram that the village of Shevchenka, located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, had fallen under Moscow's control. The settlement sits barely 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian border.
Kyiv has yet to issue any response or confirmation regarding Moscow's assertion.
As with all battlefield claims emerging from the conflict, independent verification remains difficult given the active and fluid nature of hostilities on the ground.
The Russian Defense Ministry announced via Telegram that the village of Shevchenka, located in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, had fallen under Moscow's control. The settlement sits barely 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) from the Ukrainian-Russian border.
Kyiv has yet to issue any response or confirmation regarding Moscow's assertion.
As with all battlefield claims emerging from the conflict, independent verification remains difficult given the active and fluid nature of hostilities on the ground.
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