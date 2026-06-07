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St Petersburg Economic Forum Gets Overshadowed by Drone Strikes
(MENAFN) An economic event in Russia has been overshadowed by reported drone attacks on the St Petersburg region during its opening and closing days, according to reports.
The International Economic Forum in St Petersburg was intended to showcase business and economic discussions, but attention shifted to security concerns after Ukrainian drones reportedly struck targets in the surrounding area.
On Wednesday, a large plume of black smoke was seen rising over the city, an image that became one of the most striking visuals of the forum. Local officials acknowledged that drones had caused damage to unspecified “infrastructure,” though they did not provide further details on what was hit.
Delegates arriving at the expo center on the outskirts of the city reportedly saw the smoke from a distance, underscoring the disruption caused during the high-profile gathering.
The incident occurred alongside ongoing conflict-related tensions, with the forum taking place under heightened security conditions and against the backdrop of continued cross-border strikes.
The report also noted that the atmosphere of the event contrasted sharply with lighter cultural displays inside the forum, including performances featuring characters from Russian folklore, which added an unusual tone to the otherwise business-focused gathering.
The International Economic Forum in St Petersburg was intended to showcase business and economic discussions, but attention shifted to security concerns after Ukrainian drones reportedly struck targets in the surrounding area.
On Wednesday, a large plume of black smoke was seen rising over the city, an image that became one of the most striking visuals of the forum. Local officials acknowledged that drones had caused damage to unspecified “infrastructure,” though they did not provide further details on what was hit.
Delegates arriving at the expo center on the outskirts of the city reportedly saw the smoke from a distance, underscoring the disruption caused during the high-profile gathering.
The incident occurred alongside ongoing conflict-related tensions, with the forum taking place under heightened security conditions and against the backdrop of continued cross-border strikes.
The report also noted that the atmosphere of the event contrasted sharply with lighter cultural displays inside the forum, including performances featuring characters from Russian folklore, which added an unusual tone to the otherwise business-focused gathering.
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