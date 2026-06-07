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Iraqi PM, Business Leaders Set for U.S. Visit
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi announced Saturday that a delegation of prominent business leaders will join him on an forthcoming official visit to the United States, as Baghdad intensifies efforts to attract foreign investment and deepen economic ties with Washington.
The announcement was made during a high-level meeting with business executives, private-sector development representatives, members of the Iraqi Economic Council, and heads of private banks, according to a statement published on the prime minister's official website.
"We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation," al-Zaidi said.
The prime minister underscored the private sector's pivotal role in Baghdad's broader development agenda, describing it as a core government partner in driving sustainable economic growth. He pledged that his administration would maintain an open-door policy toward business proposals and grievances, while committing to an uncompromising crackdown on corruption and extortion in all their forms.
In a headline economic announcement, al-Zaidi revealed plans to establish a dedicated development fund to bolster the private sector — seeded with a $10 billion contribution from the Central Bank of Iraq. The prime minister said the fund would be open for public subscription by Iraqi citizens, with all generated profits fully exempt from taxation.
The announcement was made during a high-level meeting with business executives, private-sector development representatives, members of the Iraqi Economic Council, and heads of private banks, according to a statement published on the prime minister's official website.
"We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation," al-Zaidi said.
The prime minister underscored the private sector's pivotal role in Baghdad's broader development agenda, describing it as a core government partner in driving sustainable economic growth. He pledged that his administration would maintain an open-door policy toward business proposals and grievances, while committing to an uncompromising crackdown on corruption and extortion in all their forms.
In a headline economic announcement, al-Zaidi revealed plans to establish a dedicated development fund to bolster the private sector — seeded with a $10 billion contribution from the Central Bank of Iraq. The prime minister said the fund would be open for public subscription by Iraqi citizens, with all generated profits fully exempt from taxation.
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