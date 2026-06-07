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Ebola-Diagnosed Doctor Discharged from German Hospital After Recovery
(MENAFN) A US physician who contracted Ebola while carrying out humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of Congo has made a full recovery and been discharged from a specialist hospital in Germany, officials confirmed.
Peter Stafford, a doctor working with missionary organization Serge, was infected while serving in Congo and airlifted to Berlin on May 20, according to CBS News. He received treatment at the renowned Charité hospital in Berlin, where physicians administered "antiviral therapy and additional supportive medical measures during the first week," the hospital said in a statement.
"The initially high viral load decreased substantially under antiviral treatment and supportive care," Charité said.
The hospital confirmed that the path to recovery was swift and decisive: "Since May 30, no virus has been detected in the daily follow-up tests. In accordance with internationally accepted criteria -- complete absence of symptoms for more than 72 hours and negative virus detection in repeated PCR tests -- the competent public health authority lifted the isolation order today at 12:00 p.m."
Stafford's wife, Rebekah — also a physician with Serge — and the couple's four children were evacuated and placed under precautionary quarantine. None developed symptoms throughout the monitoring period, and Stafford was reunited with his family immediately following his discharge.
Leif Erik Sander, head of Charité's infectious diseases department, hailed the outcome as a landmark medical achievement.
"We are very pleased with the successful course of treatment and consider this a significant therapeutic success," he said, adding: "On behalf of the entire team, we thank all participating specialties and departments that made the successful treatment in the specialized isolation unit possible."
Serge confirmed that Stafford was exposed to the virus during a surgical procedure at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia — where he has been based since 2023.
In a deeply personal statement following his release, Stafford expressed profound gratitude while turning his thoughts to those he left behind.
"I received first-class care, including experimental therapies currently being trialed for this type of virus," he said. "Words cannot adequately express my gratitude. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Our thoughts remain with the people in the Congo who do not have access to such care."
Peter Stafford, a doctor working with missionary organization Serge, was infected while serving in Congo and airlifted to Berlin on May 20, according to CBS News. He received treatment at the renowned Charité hospital in Berlin, where physicians administered "antiviral therapy and additional supportive medical measures during the first week," the hospital said in a statement.
"The initially high viral load decreased substantially under antiviral treatment and supportive care," Charité said.
The hospital confirmed that the path to recovery was swift and decisive: "Since May 30, no virus has been detected in the daily follow-up tests. In accordance with internationally accepted criteria -- complete absence of symptoms for more than 72 hours and negative virus detection in repeated PCR tests -- the competent public health authority lifted the isolation order today at 12:00 p.m."
Stafford's wife, Rebekah — also a physician with Serge — and the couple's four children were evacuated and placed under precautionary quarantine. None developed symptoms throughout the monitoring period, and Stafford was reunited with his family immediately following his discharge.
Leif Erik Sander, head of Charité's infectious diseases department, hailed the outcome as a landmark medical achievement.
"We are very pleased with the successful course of treatment and consider this a significant therapeutic success," he said, adding: "On behalf of the entire team, we thank all participating specialties and departments that made the successful treatment in the specialized isolation unit possible."
Serge confirmed that Stafford was exposed to the virus during a surgical procedure at Nyankunde Hospital in Bunia — where he has been based since 2023.
In a deeply personal statement following his release, Stafford expressed profound gratitude while turning his thoughts to those he left behind.
"I received first-class care, including experimental therapies currently being trialed for this type of virus," he said. "Words cannot adequately express my gratitude. Thank you to everyone who made this possible. Our thoughts remain with the people in the Congo who do not have access to such care."
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