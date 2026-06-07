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Diver Gets Killed in Suspected Shark Attack Off Western Australia

Diver Gets Killed in Suspected Shark Attack Off Western Australia


2026-06-07 07:33:31
(MENAFN) A 35-year-old diver has died after being attacked by a suspected 4.5-metre shark while spearfishing off the coast of Western Australia, according to local authorities.

Police said the incident occurred near Michaelmas Island, south-east of Perth, at around 11:25 local time on Saturday, while the man was in the water with family members.

The diver, who has not been publicly identified, was reportedly bitten during the attack and later brought ashore by boat. Paramedics were waiting on land but were unable to revive him.

Authorities said a report will be prepared for the coroner, according to statements shared by local media.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said it is assisting police and local officials in the investigation and has urged the public to report any shark sightings in the area.

The incident comes less than a month after another fatal shark attack in Western Australia, in which 38-year-old father-of-two Steven Mattaboni was killed near Horseshoe Reef, north-west of Rottnest Island.

Shark encounters are relatively more frequent in Australian waters compared to many other regions, although fatal incidents remain rare, according to reports.

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