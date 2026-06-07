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Germany Plans to Strengthen Its Military Deterrence Capabilities
(MENAFN) Germany will sharply intensify its military deterrence efforts and fast-track defense spending in response to what Berlin regards as a persistent and serious threat from Russia, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius declared Saturday.
"We are forced to spend more money as a result of the security threat -- the threat posed by Russia, as must be repeatedly emphasized," Pistorius told journalists on the sidelines of German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Day in the southern German town of Neubiberg.
Pistorius stressed that accelerating procurement was now the defining priority, pledging that frontline soldiers would receive the equipment and training they deserve.
"We're speeding up the procurement process because that's what really matters. The soldiers who are tasked with ensuring that the Bundeswehr is a deterrent and who must defend us if things get serious deserve the best equipment and the best training, and we're working very, very hard on that," he added.
The minister underscored Germany's ambition to serve as a cornerstone of NATO's collective defense architecture in Europe.
"We are working very, very hard and pulling together to ensure that funds are spent effectively, efficiently, and quickly, so that the Bundeswehr can develop its full deterrent capability and, as NATO's largest partner in Europe, play a central role alongside others when it comes to NATO's defense capabilities," he said.
Pistorius had previously revealed in April that Germany's new military strategy sets an ambitious target of becoming Europe's most powerful conventional army by 2039, as part of a broader effort to counter Russian aggression.
At a Berlin press conference, Pistorius confirmed the Bundeswehr had adopted its first all-encompassing military strategy, designed to map out potential threat scenarios and sharpen overall combat readiness in the years ahead.
"We are increasing the number of active-duty soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees," he said. "Our guiding principle is the goal of having at least 460,000 combat-ready personnel, including both active and reserve forces."
"We are forced to spend more money as a result of the security threat -- the threat posed by Russia, as must be repeatedly emphasized," Pistorius told journalists on the sidelines of German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) Day in the southern German town of Neubiberg.
Pistorius stressed that accelerating procurement was now the defining priority, pledging that frontline soldiers would receive the equipment and training they deserve.
"We're speeding up the procurement process because that's what really matters. The soldiers who are tasked with ensuring that the Bundeswehr is a deterrent and who must defend us if things get serious deserve the best equipment and the best training, and we're working very, very hard on that," he added.
The minister underscored Germany's ambition to serve as a cornerstone of NATO's collective defense architecture in Europe.
"We are working very, very hard and pulling together to ensure that funds are spent effectively, efficiently, and quickly, so that the Bundeswehr can develop its full deterrent capability and, as NATO's largest partner in Europe, play a central role alongside others when it comes to NATO's defense capabilities," he said.
Pistorius had previously revealed in April that Germany's new military strategy sets an ambitious target of becoming Europe's most powerful conventional army by 2039, as part of a broader effort to counter Russian aggression.
At a Berlin press conference, Pistorius confirmed the Bundeswehr had adopted its first all-encompassing military strategy, designed to map out potential threat scenarios and sharpen overall combat readiness in the years ahead.
"We are increasing the number of active-duty soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees," he said. "Our guiding principle is the goal of having at least 460,000 combat-ready personnel, including both active and reserve forces."
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