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Israeli Drone Strike on Gaza Displacement Tent Leaves Six Dead
(MENAFN) At least six Palestinians were killed and 10 others — among them children — wounded on Saturday after an Israeli drone strike tore through a tent sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza City, medical sources confirmed.
The strike hit a tent in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, obliterating the structure and causing damage to surrounding shelters, witnesses told media.
Medical sources confirmed the six fatalities and 10 injuries resulting from the assault.
The Israeli army offered no immediate comment on the incident.
The attack unfolded amid what Palestinian authorities describe as continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Oct. 10.
Since that ceasefire took effect, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and a further 2,984 injured in near-daily Israeli strikes, according to Palestinian figures.
The strike hit a tent in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, obliterating the structure and causing damage to surrounding shelters, witnesses told media.
Medical sources confirmed the six fatalities and 10 injuries resulting from the assault.
The Israeli army offered no immediate comment on the incident.
The attack unfolded amid what Palestinian authorities describe as continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that entered into force on Oct. 10.
Since that ceasefire took effect, at least 951 Palestinians have been killed and a further 2,984 injured in near-daily Israeli strikes, according to Palestinian figures.
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